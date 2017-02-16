The David Hockney retrospective at Tate Britain does everything you could hope for – and then some. One of the best-known British artists alive – and certainly one of the world’s most famous gay artists – it sometimes feels hard to escape Hockney: he had a shows at the RA last year and in 2012.

This show boasts to be “his most comprehensive exhibition yet” and to show “how the roots of each new direction lay in the work that came before”. Over 250 works – paintings, drawings, prints, photography, and even video – from across six decades come together as the artist approaches his 80th birthday. Many emerge from private collections for the first time in years: this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans of Hockney.

The breadth of work on display is incredibly impressive. While the well-known landscapes and portraits feature throughout, some more experimental drawings and early works feature too. The room of paintings from his student days at the RCA, entitled Demonstrations of Versatility (I have to admit, I chuckled), was entirely unexpected.

Hockney experimented with abstraction in intensely personal and deeply moving works that explore same-sex desire and love at a time when homosexuality was still illegal in England and Wales. We Two Boys Together Clinging and The Most Beautiful Boy in the World employ scrawled graffiti reminiscent of toilet walls, phallic forms and abstracted human forms; The Third Love Painting quotes Whitman – “And his arm lay lightly around my breast – and that night I was happy” – as well as a less subtle “69”.

Through the next rooms, his style develops through portraiture and scenes of LA life. He moved to Los Angeles in 1964, when bright colours and blue skies embody the escapism and opportunity that America offered him. Nude men in Sunbather, Man In Shower, The Room bring a sensual eroticism to his paintings – as well as some blinding tan lines. A Bigger Splash and Peter Getting Out of Nick’s Pool are fabulous paintings and a joy to see up-close: thankfully photography isn’t allowed, otherwise I’m sure the room would be filled with selfie-sticks.

His later portraits and drawings are more straightforward but interesting studies nonetheless, with his minimal portrait sketches demonstrating virtuoso draughtsmanship. The Polaroid Composites affirm his never-ending innovation, as well as a certain voyeurism in the nude Gregory Swimming, Los Angeles, featuring a very ‘80s perm.

His work starts to stagnate through rooms of landscapes – primarily of American canyons and Yorkshire landscapes – but are joyful and clearly personal, if slightly kitsch at times. A video installation is much more engaging and surprising, embracing technology instead of traditional media. His infamous iPad and iPhone works conclude the show; while some of the still lives are a bit boring, his portraits are cute and brought to life as animated works-in-progress.

This exhibition is joyful, bold and, at times, intensely tender. While it might seem obvious – of course a Hockney show will draw big crowds and produce popular merchandise – it’s much more engaging and diverse than I’d expected, demonstrating a wonderful array of art and insight. It’s unsurprisingly a busy show, though, both in terms of works on the walls and bodies in the galleries.

It’s probably worth waiting until the hype dies down a bit (if it does) and definitely worth booking in advanced; and while it’s hardly cheap, at less than 20 quid per ticket, it’s definitely worth it. (It’s also possible to save money by visiting both exhibitions at Tate Britain, where Queer British Art opens on 5th April 2017.) In a time when everything seems terrible, Hockney offers colourful, optimistic escapism.

Until 29 May 2017. For more great deals on tickets and events, visit tickets.attitude.co.uk.

Words by Louis Shankar

