It’s not only Death who’s on holiday in this rather odd musical – writers Thomas Meehan and Peter Stone seem largely absent too. Meehan and Stone fashion a bare-bones plot from the 1924 Italian play La Morte In Vacanza (which in turn inspired a 1934 movie and a 1998 Brad Pitt remake re-monikered as Meet Joe Black), then vacate the premises, leaving composer and lyricist Maury Yeston to fill in the blanks with music, music and more music.

It’s just as well, then, that the orchestrations for this first-ever West End production are as soaring as they are and that the cast is in exceptionally fine voice. As the Grim Reaper – who decides to take a couple of days off, poses as a Russian Prince and beguiles a well-to-do family in their villa just outside Venice – Chris Peluso plays it all rather, er, grimly and doesn’t have any fun with the role. But he has a lovely face, one of those strong American jaws you could cut glass with, and a beautiful singing voice.

Zoe Doano, as the Duke’s daughter who falls under Death’s spell, matches him in both lovely looks and beautiful voice and they’re surrounded by a talented cast – even if does seem as if every man and his dog gets to do a solo and it’s a surprise the scenery (ingeniously designed by Morgan Large) doesn’t eventually start singing too.

It’s a curiosity of a show and one that never quite gels, but Yeston’s romantic melodies carry it along and shout-outs are due to Large’s set and the work of costume designer Jonathan Lipman and lighting designer Matt Daw in transforming a small stage into a truly magical corner of 1920s Italy. They make a so-so show into something that’s visually to die for.

Rating: 3/5

Death Takes A Holiday is at Charing Cross Theatre until March 4th. For more information and tickets visit charingcrosstheatre.co.uk.

