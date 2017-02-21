It’s the oldest profession in the world yet remains a taboo subject. But this startling production puts the human beings behind the term ‘sex worker’ centre stage and gives them a voice.

The most striking aspect of this production is the performers. None of them are actors – they all work in the sex industry. As you might expect, they occasionally fluff lines and look uncertain or self-conscious but this gives the production an authenticity, power and rawness rarely experienced in the theatre. Phones are banned and the cast use only their business names to protect their identities.

There’s a sense of trust and intimacy between the audience and a cast of performers who are revealing deeply personal details. We meet recovering drug addict Jane and 60-something Peter, who specialises in having sex with straight males but now hopes to give up the sex work. There’s also Dee, who’ll break your heart when she sings, and Governess Elizabeth, a professionally trained dominatrix who wheels on a trolley stacked full of implements and proudly takes us through the tools of her trade.

Together the characters form a melting pot of age, race, size, sexuality and gender. Their stories range from the horrifying – sex trafficking, drug addiction and violence – to the hilarious. The combined effect is a piece of theatre that’s searingly honest, sometimes profound and at times hilariously funny.

Frustratingly, no one interacts with each other, however this only highlights the sense of isolation and loneliness this marginalised group of people can experience. The way the conversations and scenes bleed into each is messy and at times confusing, however the performers are so engaging that we soon stop caring.

In the end we don’t see sex workers on stage, we see a group of people just like us. People who navigate the minefield of relationships, who have bills to pay, who struggle with the daily curve balls that life throws at us. It’s beautiful to hear their stories told so authentically and with such humour, candour, pride and dignity.

Rating – 4/5

See Me Now runs until 4 March at the Young Vic Theatre. For tickets click here.

Words by Matthew Hyde

