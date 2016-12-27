TV presenter Richard Hammond has proved that fragile masculinity doesn’t take time off for Christmas after implying that eating ice cream is ‘gay’.

The former Top Gear star has been roundly criticised after making the ridiculous comment during the latest episode of Amazon motoring series The Grand Tour, telling a studio audience that his decision not to eat ice cream was “something to do with being straight”.

The remark came after co-host Jeremy Clarkson said you couldn’t enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice cream” in the cream interior of the new Rolls Royce, to which Hammond replied: “It’s all right, I don’t eat ice cream. It’s something to do with being straight”.

The seemingly scripted line drew laughter an applause from the studio, before Hammond added: “Ice cream is a bit… y’know”.

Clarkson went on to question the comment, asking: “You’re saying ice cream is a bit… You’re saying all children are homosexual?”

Hammond replied: “No, but… There’s nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream, you know, it’s a bit… It’s that way rather than that way.”

The 47-year-old added: “I’m right, I can’t believe you can’t see that. It’s easy. It’s in front of you.”

When Clarkson returned to his original point, remarking that you could enjoy a 99 ice cream inside the Rolls Royce, Hammond shot back: “You mean a 69.”

hello & here’s the full richard hammond ‘ice creams are gay’ piece and yeah, it’s awful pic.twitter.com/JhDisRsc1Q — Ollie Cole (@ProducerOllie) December 26, 2016

Richard Hammond gags while explaining ‘men who eat ice-cream are gay’ on The Grand Tour, ep 6.

Are men that watch this show bigoted weasels? pic.twitter.com/G4W9ziqLch — Hayden Scott-Baron (@docky) December 26, 2016

The exchange has been widely criticised and ridiculed online, with many Twitter users expressing shock not only at Hammond’s belief that eating ice cream is ‘gay’ in the first place, but also at the casually homophobic mindset that considers anything ‘gay’ to be justification for public ridicule.

Years and Years frontman Olly Alexander was among those who reacted to the comment online; re-sharing the clip and writing: “excuse me while i gag on my cornetto”.

The former Attitude cover star added: “Really tho no wonder some straight guys are fucked up they can’t even have ice cream”.

excuse me while i gag on my cornetto https://t.co/JqscM3xU8l — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) December 27, 2016

really tho no wonder some straight guys are fucked up they can’t even have ice cream — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) December 27, 2016

anyway ! stay positive ! gotta go 2 sleep and dream about riding in cars with boys with ice cream xxx — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) December 27, 2016

Olly’s ex-boyfriend, former Clean Bandit star Neil Milan, also took to Twitter to slam Hammond directly.

“When even Jeremy clarkson finds your bigotry baffling you know you’re an idiotic prick @RichardHammond“, the ‘Rather Be’ hitmaker wrote.

“homophobia on a show about cars, the most classic white elephant of pathetic threatened masculinity, is so fucking tragic”.

when even Jeremy clarkson finds your bigotry baffling you know you’re an idiotic prick @RichardHammond — Neil Milan (@neil_milan) December 26, 2016

homophobia on a show about cars, the most classic white elephant of pathetic threatened masculinity, is so fucking tragic @RichardHammond — Neil Milan (@neil_milan) December 27, 2016

Neil and Olly weren’t the only ones, however: Many Twitter user have been making their feelings about Hammond’s casual homophobia crystal clear.

“We lost Prince, Bowie and Michael in a year where Richard Hammond can’t eat ice cream in fear of damaging his fragile & pathetic masculinity,” one user wrote.

Another added:

We lost Prince, Bowie and Michael in a year where Richard Hammond can’t eat ice cream in fear of damaging his fragile & pathetic masculinity — Dean Eastmond (@deanvictorr) December 27, 2016

Has anyone got the exact right time? My kitchen clock says 9.36, my alarm clock says 9.40 and Richard Hammond thinks it’s 1953. — Daniel (@holed001) December 27, 2016

Someone tell Richard Hammond that if he finds himself wanting to shag men whenever he eats icecream it’s proooobably not the icecream. — Spigon Ruxide (@ossiezero) December 27, 2016

What keeps Richard Hammond awake at night: pic.twitter.com/WEmAzrFUg9 — James Deg (@JamesM_Deg) December 27, 2016

Funny thing is that #RichardHammond has been kissing one man’s arsehole for years — Rich Cunningham (@_richcunningham) December 27, 2016

Here’s a photograph of Richard Hammond cruising around for gay men to service. pic.twitter.com/zWlnyD9nLm — Payton Quinn (@PaytonQuinn) December 27, 2016

I wish George Michael was still alive so he could tell Richard Hammond to take his fragile masculinity and shove it up his arse. — Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) December 26, 2016

Well Richard, if you fancy an ice lolly, we’ve got one for you. And a place you can put it, too.

More stories:

The LGBT stories that shaped the world in 2016 (Part 1)

‘George Michael was an LGBT icon whose real heroism lay in his vulnerability’