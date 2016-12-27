TV presenter Richard Hammond has proved that fragile masculinity doesn’t take time off for Christmas after implying that eating ice cream is ‘gay’.

The former Top Gear star has been roundly criticised after making the ridiculous comment during the latest episode of Amazon motoring series The Grand Tour, telling a studio audience that his decision not to eat ice cream was “something to do with being straight”.

The remark came after co-host Jeremy Clarkson said  you couldn’t enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice cream” in the cream interior of the new Rolls Royce, to which Hammond replied: “It’s all right, I don’t eat ice cream. It’s something to do with being straight”.

The seemingly scripted line drew laughter an applause from the studio, before Hammond added: “Ice cream is a bit… y’know”.

Clarkson went on to question the comment, asking: “You’re saying ice cream is a bit… You’re saying all children are homosexual?”

Hammond replied: “No, but… There’s nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream, you know, it’s a bit… It’s that way rather than that way.”

The 47-year-old added: “I’m right, I can’t believe you can’t see that. It’s easy. It’s in front of you.”

When Clarkson returned to his original point, remarking that you could enjoy a 99 ice cream inside the Rolls Royce, Hammond shot back: “You mean a 69.”

The exchange has been widely criticised and ridiculed online, with many Twitter users expressing shock not only at Hammond’s belief that eating ice cream is ‘gay’ in the first place, but also at the casually homophobic mindset that considers anything ‘gay’ to be justification for public ridicule.

Years and Years frontman Olly Alexander was among those who reacted to the comment online; re-sharing the clip and writing: “excuse me while i gag on my cornetto”.

The former Attitude cover star added: “Really tho no wonder some straight guys are fucked up they can’t even have ice cream”.

Olly’s ex-boyfriend, former Clean Bandit star Neil Milan, also took to Twitter to slam Hammond directly.

“When even Jeremy clarkson finds your bigotry baffling you know you’re an idiotic prick @RichardHammond“, the ‘Rather Be’ hitmaker wrote.

“homophobia on a show about cars, the most classic white elephant of pathetic threatened masculinity, is so fucking tragic”.

Neil and Olly weren’t the only ones, however: Many Twitter user have been making their feelings about Hammond’s casual homophobia crystal clear.

“We lost Prince, Bowie and Michael in a year where Richard Hammond can’t eat ice cream in fear of damaging his fragile & pathetic masculinity,” one user wrote.

Another added:

Well Richard, if you fancy an ice lolly, we’ve got one for you. And a place you can put it, too.

More stories:
The LGBT stories that shaped the world in 2016 (Part 1)
‘George Michael was an LGBT icon whose real heroism lay in his vulnerability’