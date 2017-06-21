73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Ricky Gervais, Host at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

Ricky Gervais, comedian and former awards show host, takes delight in deliberately offending people – so it’s no surprise that his latest tweet is causing outrage.

This time around, Gervais is under fire for his insensitivity and ignorance around HIV/AIDS, shown in his response to a Twitter meme.

The meme, which became popular yesterday (June 19), asked social media users to think of things that can be said at both a funeral and during sex. Most users responded with jokes like “It’s so hard daddy” or “When do I get the money”. Ever the self-proclaimed provocateur, Ricky decided to go with “AIDS?”

Ricky may not know that people do not die from AIDS, or he may know and just doesn’t care that he’s perpetuating ignorant stereotypes that people have fought against for the last 30-odd years.

As expected, Twitter users were not happy with Ricky’s deliberately offensive joke, with the usual mix of anger and condemnation. One wrote: “the 80’s called (and Jim Davidson shortly after) they want their prejudiced jokes back.”

This is legit asked of me every time a friend dies, which is ignorant, offensive and not fucking funny. https://t.co/rfbFoZ3Eow — CBRIV (@charlesrockhill) June 20, 2017

These have been making me chuckle all day. Until now.https://t.co/7WgMUy4Vpc — Ian McDougall (@IanMcDougall1) June 20, 2017

.@rickygervais the 80’s called (and Jim Davidson shortly after) they want their prejudiced jokes back #nooneslaughing 😶😶😶 https://t.co/4vEibez7eJ — Andy (@smurfintime) June 20, 2017

Last year, Ricky was criticised after making a series of jokes about Caitlyn Jenner during his stint as the host of the Golden Globe Awards.

“I’ve changed. Not as much as Bruce Jenner obviously, now Caitlyn Jenner of course. What a year she’s had,” Gervais said.

“She became a role model for trans people everywhere, showing great bravery in breaking down barriers and destroying stereotypes. She didn’t do a lot for women drivers, but you can’t do everything.”

Despite the fact that the joke centred on Jenner’s role in a fatal car accident back in February 2015, some were quick to denounce the quip as transphobic, seemingly simply for the fact it mentioned Jenner’s former name and made any reference to gender at all.

