The new series of Lip Sync Battle USA looks set to be the best yet, and it’s all thanks to Ricky Martin.

The Latino pop sensation appears on the show tonight (April 20), but apparently wardrobe didn’t have any trousers that fit him. Too bad.

Proving he can fill out a pair of pants – we need a moment – the She Bangs singer headed out on stage to perform a rendition of Bob Seger’s Old Time Rock & Roll.

Take a look:

Need more? Check out a preview clip from the show below: