Ricky Martin has been cast in the latest series of American Crime Story.

Ryan Murphy has tapped the Grammy Award-winning singer for the upcoming season of the critically acclaimed series, titled: Versace: American Crime Story.

The singer will star alongside Édgar Rarmirez, Penélope Cruz and Darren Criss in the highly anticipated show, which is set to air on FX.

The ten-episode mini series will retell the shocking July 1997 assassination of Gianni Versace on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion by killer Andrew Cunanan.



Versace will begin filming later this year, and will air at a yet to be announced date in 2018.

It will air after the second season of the show, which will focus on Hurricane Katrina and the political drama that plagued the devastating natural disaster.

It’s not the first time Ricky and Ryan have worked together. They previously paired up on the now defunct musical series, Glee, which also feartured guest stars including Gwyneth Paltrow and Helen Mirren.

