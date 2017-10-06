Ricky Martin has been engaged to artist Jwan Yosef since last year, and he’s finally spoken on his upcoming wedding.

The singer, who will be starring in American Crime Story: Versace alongside Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz and Édgar Ramirez, previously announced his engagement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last November.

Speaking to Ocean Drive, Martin stated they’ve been planning the wedding while he was filming Versace, doing his residency in Vegas and recording music, before adding that it’s “super overwhelming.”

“We want to do it right, hopefully next spring. We’ll do the three-day event as I call it. And we still don’t know where we will do it, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico or in Sweden, where my fiance is from, or in Spain, where I am also from.”

Since much of Jwan’s family come from Syria, the couple are being careful with the location of their wedding, meaning the US might be ruled out.

Martin said: “We have to deal with the fact that most of my fiance’s family is from Syria. So maybe they won’t be able to come into this country. So we might consider doing it in Stockholm or in Spain. We don’t know yet, but it’s going to be a great event.”

The couple are fathers to nine-year-old twin boys Matteo and Valentino and have plans to share their wedding with the world.

“People will be talking about it. We’re a modern family, and I think people need to see, and I want to normalise the beauty of our family. That’s why I’m making it public and I am going to share my wedding with the world.”

Earlier this week, the singer was spotted helping the locals of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma claimed the lives of 34 people and destroyed much of the island.

Martin took to Instagram to share images of his efforts and urged his followers to donate money to help the island.

He wrote: “It’s incredibly intense what Puerto Rico is going through at the moment. It will take a long time for my island to go back to what it was. The governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello said it will cost approximately 90 billion dollars to rebuild the island.

“We need more help. Thousands of families lost EVERYTHING….. but their smiles and love for life is intact. We are optimistic. Everything is going to be ok and my island will shine again. But we need to work….. a lot.”

Martin will star as Antonio D’Amico, Versace’s longterm partner, in American Crime Story: Versace, hitting screens in early 2018.

More stories:

Male sports stars strip naked for Dieux du Stade 2018 calendar

This gay couple have been together since before homosexuality was decriminalised