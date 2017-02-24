Ricky Martin has revealed what secretly turns him on in the bedroom – and it might not be what you were expecting.

Appearing on US talk show Harry on Wednesday (February 22) the ‘Livin’ La Vid Loca’ singer admitted his fetish when it comes to guys is… feet.

“I have a crazy foot fetish, like, crazy,” the 45-year-old admitted when asked to reveal his ‘big secret’.

He continued: “In fact, it’s bad. It’s like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you [looks down].”

Asked by host Harry Connick Jr. if feet can help make or break it with a guy, Martin replied: “Oh, yes, it can be a deal-breaker. Pretty feet are pretty feet. Ugly feet are like duck fights.”

Before you run out and get pedicures, it’s worth reminding you that Martin is currently engaged to London-based artist Jwan Yosef, who he recently revealed he met through Instagram.

It’s not just feet that do it for Ricky, though – the star also revealed this week that the sight of John Travolta in a skimpy pair of black pants in Saturday Night Fever helped him realised he way gay.

Watch the singer’s surprising revelation on Harry below:

