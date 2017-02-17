Ricky Martin broke hearts around the world last November when he revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that he’d popped the question to his Kurdish boyfriend Juan Yosef.

The couple first went public with their relationship in April 2016, and now, Martin has opened up about the early days pair’s relationship, revealing that he first met the London-based artist on social media – and not the app you might be thinking of, either.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s exclusive SiriusXM radio show this week, Martin revealed that he met his future husband on Instagram, and that they exchanged messages for half a year before actually making direct contact.

“I met my fiancé on Instagram,” Marin revealed. “I’m an art collector and he’s artist. I wrote to him and then we were talking for like six months without me hearing his voice”.

The 45-year-old, made a point of saying that there was nothing risque involved in the pair’s initial exchanges, saying: “We talked about art, nothing sexy, nothing I swear. And then one day I went to London and I met him, game over. We’ve been together for more than a year now.”

Martin is father to 8-year-old twin boys Matteo and Valentino, and the singer proved being a family man suits him to a tee when he appeared on the red carpet with both his sons and husband-to-be at the LA premiere of Rogue One: A Star Wars story last December.

If that’s not enough for you though, we’ve already rounded 11 picture-based reasons as to why Rocky and Juan are total #RelationshipGoals – remind yourself of them here.

