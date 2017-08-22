Ricky Martin has revealed he reached out to Gianni Versace’s boyfriend after he hit out at American Crime Story last month.

Antonio D’Amico, the real-life boyfriend of the murdered Italian designer, lashed out at Ryan Murphy’s upcoming dramatisation of the fashion icon’s 1997 killing, saying that is “not a trace of reality” in the upcoming drama series.

His remarks were highly publicised and Martin revealed in an interview in the new issue of Paper Magazine that the reaction pushed him to reach out to D’Amico personally in a bid to ease his concern about the show.

During a phone conversation with the former model, the singer says he told him: “I’ll make sure people fall in love with your relationship with Gianni.”

Opening up about his decision to take on the role, Martin said that he felt a “responsibility” to sign onto the project.

“It’s a story that is unfortunately full of injustice, and we’re here to shed some light on how unfortunate it was to lose such an amazing man.

“I was working with amazing producers and directors, an impeccable cast. To be able to work and act, to challenge myself every day, in front of amazing directors who are constantly asking a lot of you… I haven’t been so inspired in so long.”

Fashion mogul Versace was gunned down on the steps of his Miami villa in July 1997 by US serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who had killed at least four other men in the preceding three months.

Cunanan, 27, took his own life on a Miami houseboat nine days after murdering Versace. The motivation behind the killings remains unknown, but despite numerous rumours and theories over the years, police established that he was not known to Versace before his death.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is set to air in the US on FX in 2018.

