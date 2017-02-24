During his appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live this week, Ricky Martin was asked ‘Who was your first crush that made you realise you were gay?’

The 45-year-old singer, who recently revealed that he met his husband-to-be, London-based artist Jwan Yosef, on Instagram, admitted that is was actually John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever that first made him aware of his sexuality.

Apparently the sight on Travolta’s character Tony Manero in skimpy black underwear made Ricky feel some type of way.

“Saturday Night [Fever] with John Travolta,” the ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer said.

“And that underwear scene where he stands up, sits down and he… even puts it in order.”

He added: “I saw that movie back then like eight times and I didn’t know why.”

Asked if Travolta is aware of his feelings, Martin said: “I’m sure we’ve met, but no, I never told him, “You’re my first crush!””

Watch the exchange on Watch What Happens Live below:

