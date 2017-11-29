Ricky Martin has stripped down to his speedo in new promo images for American Crime Story: Versace.

The second season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series tells the story of Gianni Versace’s assassination, who was brutally murdered by serial killer Andrew Cunanan on the steps of his Miami home in the late 1990s.

New images ahead of the show’s January premiere feature Ricky Martin, who plays Versace’s boyfriend Antonio D’Amico, wearing a speedo as he climbs out of a pool.

And damn, does he looks good. Not that we expected anything less.

FX’s award-winning limited series returns. See the story inside the tragedy when #ACSVersace premieres January 17. pic.twitter.com/e2enCSEGmw — AmericanCrimeStoryFX (@ACSFX) November 22, 2017

Ricky Martin is Antonio D’Amico. FOLLOW to preview The Assassination of Gianni Versace. pic.twitter.com/mQqB1nGzEd — AmericanCrimeStoryFX (@ACSFX) November 15, 2017

The star will join the likes of Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan, Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace and Edgar Ramirez as the show’s title character.

The series will also feature Martin’s first on-screen sex scene, which he thought was “going to be more uncomfortable.”

He explained: “The exhibitionism kicked in for a moment and all of a sudden I was naked in bed in front of 20 people from the crew and another actor I met that same day.”

The show is set to air in the US on FX in January 2018. While there’s no news on a UK air date, it’s expected to air on BBC Two soon after.

