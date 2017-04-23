Rihanna might be known a pop’s queen of fashion, but the singer has shown her love for another kind of royal after photoshopping Queen Elizabeth II into some of her most iconic outfits.

The ‘Diamonds’ singer clearly had her mind on the Crown Jewels as she shared a series of pictures of the nonagenarian monarch wearing several extravagant designer outfits on Instagram last night (April 22).

Queen Elizabeth, whose position as head of the Commonwealth means she has close links with Rihanna’s native Barbados, celebrated her 91st birthday on Friday (April), though it is unknown whether the pop star’s posts were designed to mark the occasion.

The first image showed the Queen, who began her reign in 1952 and has since become Britain’s longest serving monarch, dressed in the green fur coat and match thigh-high leather boots Rihanna wore to the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards, with the caption “be humble”.

be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

The second picture showed Liz decked to the nines in the red Yves Saint Lauren fur heart coat Rihanna was pictured in last October.

The 28-year-old singer captioned the image with an iconic line from Mariah Carey’s 2005 track ‘It’s Like That’, writing: “y’all chickens is ash and I’m lotion.”

y’all chickens is ash and I’m lotion. 😂 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

The next picture saw the Queen dressed in the diamante Gucci bodysuit Rihanna wore to Coachella last week, alongside a lyric taken from Gucci Mane and Drake’s track ‘Both’.

“cause u f*** like a grandma f***, u just an amateur. #gucci”, Rihanna wrote, before later removing the explicit caption.

“UPDATE: Mumz said she won’t too happy bout this post so I had to edit”.

#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won’t too happy bout this post so I had to edit A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

The final image saw the Queen edited onto a picture from the ‘Work’ singer’s recent shoot for Paper magazine.

“It’s not that deep,” Rihanna captioned the image.

it’s not that deep. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

We’re not sure what the hell’s going on, but frankly we’re loving it. Happy 91st birthday Liz; here’s a message from Rih-Rih herself…

More stories:

Former Clean Bandit star Neil Milan left in tears over homophobic incident on train