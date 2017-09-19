A peaceful vigil to honour Scout’s life was held last night (September 18), but quickly turned violent.

The candlelit vigil started at 8 pm and saw students chant “Who’s tech? Scouts tech” as they marched towards Georgia Tech Police headquarters. The riots started just over an hour after the vigil began, at 9.30 pm.

Georgia Tech University issued an emergency alert, urging students to stay inside before rioters set a police SUV on fire.

According to University spokesperson Lance Wallace, two officers suffered minor injuries and one was taken to hospital for treatment over the riots.

Hundreds lit candles for Scout Schultz, Georgia Tech student who was killed by Tech police Saturday. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/eynu2yxzd0 — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 19, 2017

Scout Schultz was shot by campus police on Saturday (September 16), who claimed the student was advancing on officers with knife.

According to an email by Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles, Schultz had allegedly made the 911 call and described a suspicious person who fit their own physical description.

Miles also claimed that three suicide notes were found in Schultz’s dorm room.

According to the Associate Press, three people were arrested and charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer, though it’s unknown if the three arrested are students at Georgia Tech.

In a statement released through their attorney, the Schultz family said: “Answering violence with violence is not the answer. Our goal is to work diligently to make positive change at Georgia Tech in an effort to ensure a safer campus for all students.”

