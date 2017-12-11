Riverdale just keeps getting better and better.

The glossy teen drama has become one of the most talked about TV shows since it debuted last year, and the second season hasn’t disappointed either.

In the mid-season finale of the hit show, Sheriff Keller – played by actor Martin Cummins, 48, – stripped down and showed off his surprisingly impressive physique.

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, actor Casey Cott, who plays Kevin, opened up about his character getting a love interest in the new season of the show.

Cott spoke to Teen Vogue about the upcoming season, stating that it “gets pretty weird,” but teased that Kevin will get a more long-term romance this year.

“The love interests Kevin has in season two are different. I think what’s cool about Kevin in season two is we kind of explore many different kinds of love interests, the same way that high schoolers do.”

He added: “Some are people you just meet, but are quick; sometimes you find a long-lasting relationship. We kind of delved into a few different kinds of relationships in season two. I think a bigger, more long-term relationship is coming for Kevin very soon.”

New episodes of Riverdale stream every Tuesday in the UK on Netflix.