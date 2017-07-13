Robbie Williams’ long-standing aversion to clothing is well-documented, and it seems the legendary entertainer is showing no signs of losing his, erm, cheekier side as he gears up to release brand new album Under the Radar Vol. 2.

The ‘Candy’ singer, who famously caused controversy after stripping down to his birthday suit – and then skeleton – in the video for ‘Rock DJ’ in 2001, has unveiled the exposing new artwork for the record, which contains B-sides, rarities and demos from his 20-year solo career.

The cover sees Williams proudly show off his derrière he scales a tree on a makeshift ladder without a stitch of clothing on him.

What it all means? Who knows. But we’re certainly not complaining…

Under the Radar Vol. 2 – which serves as the sequel to 2014’s Vol.1 and follows last year’s album The Heavy Entertainment Show – is set for release in November this year.

If that’s got you in the mood for more Robbie nudity both past and present, you can check out the chart-topping star’s hottest ever moments here.

Very happy to announce that #UnderTheRadarVol2 is available to pre-order now! Click the link in the bio or head to shop.robbiewilliams.com to get your copy A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on Jul 11, 2017 at 4:50am PDT

More stories:

Heroes producer reveals actor threatened to quit show over gay storyline

Simon Dunn: It’s ‘selfish’ of the LGBT community to expect closeted athletes to come out