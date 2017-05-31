Robert Michael Morris, who starred as Valerie Cherish’s faithful hairdresser Mickey Dean on the HBO series The Comeback, has died. He was 77.

Announcing the news on Twitter, series creator and star Lisa Kudrow wrote: “We lost Robert Michael Morris today. He left us with many wonderful gifts, most importantly, an example of what a truly good soul looks like.”

Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of The Comeback, said in a statement: “Robert Michael Morris was an inspiration to write for and to be around. His creativity was only matched by the joy and gratefulness he felt for each day he got to live his life as an artist.”

The cause of death has not been announced.

Morris came to acting late. After studying acting he went on to pursue a career in academia, teaching theatre in high schools and colleges across America. The Comeback was his first TV role, after King, a former pupil, specifically asked him to audition for the part of Mickey, the loyal hairdresser of Kudrow’s mishap-prone TV actress Valerie Cherish.

After the first season of The Comeback, Morris went on to star in shows like Will & Grace, How I Met Your Mother, and 2 Broke Girls; before returning in 2014 for season 2.

Mickey was closeted during the show’s first season, with much of the comedy of the character coming from those around him assuming his homosexuality. He officially came out in the season one finale.

The second season dealt with Mickey’s ill health, as Valerie faced the prospect of losing her best friend.

RIP Robert. Take a look at one of Mickey’s best moments below:

