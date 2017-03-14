One of our favourite sportswear brands, Ron Dorff, have us hot under the collar with their new launch of their new sports kits range.

The four uniquely curated kits are specifically designed for all your active needs whether it be at the gym, the pool, out running or on the beach.

For this launch, the brand have created four short films in collaboration with Director Anthony Goujjane, which taps into something so obvious yet so simple: that the best way to show off clothes is to show us a naked man getting into them.

Quite frankly we’ve already gone on too long, so cast your eye over the sizzling hot trailers below:

Running Kit

Pool Kit

Beach Kit

Gym Kit

The collection is available exclusively now at rondorff.com

