Cristiano Ronaldo is here to make your day with a cheeky peek at his nude photoshoot.
The football player took to Instagram to post a picture of him relaxing on a chair in the buff, with some inconsiderate person’s hand hiding his modesty. He captioned the image “Soon 👀”
How soon Ronaldo?
He also shared a glimpse of his back looking muscly as hell. The images are in black and white, so it’s less trashy to drool over them – right?
There’s no word from Ronaldo on who the shoot is for, or when we can expect to see it.
He is no stranger to posing without much clothing on. Earlier this year he showcased his new Spring/Summer 2017 CR7 underwear collection.