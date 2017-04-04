Cristiano Ronaldo is here to make your day with a cheeky peek at his nude photoshoot.

The football player took to Instagram to post a picture of him relaxing on a chair in the buff, with some inconsiderate person’s hand hiding his modesty. He captioned the image “Soon 👀”

Soon 👀 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 4, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

How soon Ronaldo?

He also shared a glimpse of his back looking muscly as hell. The images are in black and white, so it’s less trashy to drool over them – right?

There’s no word from Ronaldo on who the shoot is for, or when we can expect to see it.

👍 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

He is no stranger to posing without much clothing on. Earlier this year he showcased his new Spring/Summer 2017 CR7 underwear collection.