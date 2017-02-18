The Royal Vauxhall Tavern dates back to the 1860s and has been an iconic landmark for the LGBT community in London.

Over the last several years, campaigners have been fighting to save the RVT, though it seems that may be coming to an end.

According to Gay Star News, the Faucet Inn pub chain is in talks to acquire the Grade II listed building.

The chain already owns eleven other bars in London and was responsible for the closure of Camden’s The Black Cap in April 2015 after they were unable to turn its top floors into flats.

Campaigners are warning that the company as a “terrible track record” with the LGBT community.

However, the Royal Vauxhall Tavern was recently given ‘Sui Generis’ status.

The classification means the pub cannot be redeveloped for other uses for a minimum of 10 years, representing a huge win over developers who have been trying to close the venue and turn it into private flats.

Steve Cox, the Faucet Inn’s managing director, has revealed talks with the Royal Vauxhall Tavern’s current owners are only in “early stages.”

