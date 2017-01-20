The Orange is the New Black actress opened up in a new interview with The Edit about how she had considered gender reassignment surgery.

In the candid interview Rube Rose opened up about her identity when she was younger, explaining she was ‘glad’ she didn’t make changes earlier in her life as she would like babies in the future.

In the interview she said: “All I wanted was a boy’s name growing up — Charlie, Billy, Max, Frankie. You just know my mum wanted a girly-girl princess!”

Adding: “Everyone had Barbies; I had Ninja Turtles and Superman… I was crazy about Archie comics. I played footie with the boys.”

The gender fluid actress then went on to say that she might have regretted transitioning because she wants to be a mother one day.

Rose explained: “I’m a woman… I want to have babies one day, so I’m glad I didn’t make changes earlier in my life.”

In the interview she also spoke about how she hopes to be a role model for people, saying: “I want to be the person I wished was around when I was growing up.”

