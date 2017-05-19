So, Ruby Rose doesn’t seem to be a fan of Katy Perry’s new music.

Following the release of Katy’s new single ‘Swish Swish’, model and actress Rose took to Twitter to express her disdain for Katy’s new direction.

Making fun of Katy’s new music, which the singer previously dubbed ‘purposeful pop’, including recent single ‘Bon Appetit’, Ruby tweeted: “‘Purposeful poop’ to ‘bomb a petit’ to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make ‘Wit..I mean ‘fetch’ happen.”

In a series of tweets, Rose made the distinction between Katy’s political activism (Katy publicly supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election and criticised Donald Trump and Theresa May during a BRITs appearance earlier this year), and the direction of her new material. “I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer,” Rose wrote.

“Purposeful poop” to “bomb a petit” to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make ‘Wit..I mean “fetch” happen. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

She also made a dig at Katy’s record sales (or lack thereof), telling Katy fans to buy her songs so that they “finally chart”.

You are her fans you should buy all her songs so the songs will finally chart. If as many as tweeted me bought her last 3 .. the’d be hits https://t.co/lrnBNP3S1E — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

Ruby made sure to specify that none of her criticism is directed at Nicki Minaj, who features on the song. Rose said that Nicki’s rap is “the only part that doesn’t sound a mess”.

@ROMANZOLANZSKI Not gonna lie Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn’t sound a mess — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

Fans have speculated that the new song is a response to Taylor’s single ‘Bad Blood’, which many believe is about the feud between Katy and Taylor. Ruby is a close friend of Taylor’s, and the two are often seen at events together as part of Taylor’s infamous ‘squad’.

Lyrics to ‘Swish Swish’ include: “A tiger don’t lose no sleep, don’t need opinions from a shellfish or a sheep, don’t you come for me.” In one of her most self-assured songs ever, Katy calls herself a “courtside killer queen” and tells her rivals to “kiss the ring”.

Is this a diss at Taylor? Fans seem to think so.

who else thinks Katy Perry’s lines on #SWISHSWISH are for Taylor Swift?? and Nicki girlllll I see you 👁👁👁🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Aranza (@aranzaxjuss) May 19, 2017

Katy Perry ended Taylor Swift. — adri. (@adrivnnx) May 19, 2017

Agree with Ruby? Listen to ‘Swish Swish’ below:

More stories:

Harry Styles proves he can pull off any look in Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Watch: ‘Dynasty’ reboot trailer promises catfights, gay sex scenes

