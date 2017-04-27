Fancy stepping inside a locker room filled with hunky rugby players? Well thanks to the magic of 360 video, now you can.

The St George Illawarra Dragons are an Australian rugby team. After their recent win against rivals the Cowboys, the Dragons treated fans to a 360 video of the team celebrating in the changing room.

You can spin the video around to get a whole picture of the action, as well as pick out which of the men is your favourite.

If you’ve got a 360 headset, pop it on to feel what it’s like to be in in the middle of a circle of half-naked men …

Well done, lads. For the victory, but also for making our day.

Immerse yourself in the 360 video below:

Go inside the team huddle with a 360 degree view of the team song following tonight’s WIN over the Cowboys! Posted by St George-Illawarra Dragons on Saturday, 15 April 2017

