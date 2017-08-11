Get ready, because your new favourite series is about to sashay its way into your life.

US streaming service Hulu has revealed that its picked up the rights to a new comedy-drama series based on RuPaul’s rise to fame in ’80s New York, and we can practically smell the sass and sequins from here already.

Provisionally titled Queen, the upcoming series will be a fictional re-imagining of Ru’s ascent from club kid to international Supermodel of the World, and is being produced by Star Trek director and Lost creator JJ Abrams.

Teasing to the show in an interview with Page Six last month, Ru said: “This is about my New York life in the ’80s. Interview magazine in those days was my Bible. I grew up in San Diego wanting to be Andy Warhol.

“No grim storyline about white guys sniffing white powder. It’s the Yellow Brick Road. Wanting to go to six different clubs every night.”

Born RuPaul Andre Charles in San Diego in 1960, Ru studied performing arts in Atlanta moving to New York, where he quickly made a name for himself on the nightclub scene.

He found mainstream fame in the early ’90s with the release of his first single ‘Supermodel (You Better Work)’, before going on to front VH1 talk show The RuPaul Show and helping a new generation of drag wannabes find fame on his endlessly watchable reality competition RuPaul’s Drag Race.

There’s no word on casting or an expected air date for Queen yet – but whatever happens, we can’t wait to see how this turns out – just don’t f**k it up, Hulu.

