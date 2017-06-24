RuPaul is finally getting what he deserves – a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The drag empress will receive his long-overdue recognition on the famed walkway next year, following the increased success of RuPaul’s Drag Race which saw the series switch to a bigger channel for its ninth season.

Other celebrities who will receive a star include Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes, Jennifer Lawrence, Empire’s breakout star Taraji P. Henson, Simon Cowell, Mary J Blige, and Zoe Saldana.

Responding to the news on Twitter, Ru wrote: “Sweet Cheeses! My heart is beating so fast right now!”

TV legend Ryan Murphy, creator of Glee, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and Feud will be honored alongside Gillian Anderson and Will & Grace‘s Eric McCormack for their contributions to the small screen.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the smash-hit musical Hamilton (coming soon to London’s West End), will also be honoured. He took to Twitter to celebrate thhe news yesterday.

The craziest part of all this was I WAS HAVING LUNCH WITH @alyankovic WHEN SOMEONE TOLD US WE’D BOTH BE GETTING STARS. FOR REAL. pic.twitter.com/z3L8PvYNyW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2017



In order to get yourself a plaque, you have to have been famous for at least five years and have an “unchallengeable” expertise in television, film, radio, live theatre and music.

Those who are inducted into the Walk by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and recipients have to pay $40,000 to pay for the plaque and its upkeep. As of 2017, there are over 2,500 stars on the Walk, stretching across 15 blocks in Los Angeles.

