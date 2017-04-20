RuPaul has been named as one of TIME magazine’s Most Influential People of the year.

Ru sits in good company, alongside other honourees like Viola Davis, Riz Ahmed and Elizabeth Warren on the list, which recognises Artists, Pioneers, Leaders, Titans, and Icons. Ru sits under ‘Icons’, but he pretty much ticks every other box.

The legendary queen and host of RuPaul’s Drag Race is profiled by the ultimate supermodel Naomi Campbell, who toldus why he deserves his place on the list. Naomi wroteof her first interaction with Ru in the ’90s: “As soon as I saw him, I wanted to know where he was going, because that was where I wanted to be.

“Ru was different. Not just because he had perfect, precise clothes and makeup, or because he was the only man I knew who could look that good in a wig and heels. There were no rough edges to be found.”

Naomi went on to say that it isn’t just Ru’s outward appearance that makes him great. “I got to experience firsthand his wit and his intelligence—he’s like an encyclopedia. And his beauty is far beyond skin-deep.”

On his role in showcasing queer talent on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Naomi wrote: “It’s incredible what he’s done for the drag queens who compete on that show—bringing them out, introducing them to a mainstream audience and letting them be proud of who they are and what they want to be.

“I am blessed to know Ru. We all are.”

We sure are. Condragulations, Ru!

The ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race recently premiered to the show’s highest-ever ratings. The series has since been renewed for a tenth run.

