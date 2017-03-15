RuPaul has sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair in which the drag superstar opened up how overcoming adversity has shaped his outlook on life.

Asked what it’s like to see the world through Ru’s eyes, the Emmy-winning host of RuPaul’s Drag Race said: “The No. 1 rule is: Don’t. Take. Life. Too. Fucking. Seriously. That is the No. 1 rule. I learned it early on and, initially, I was really heartbroken because I was taking life seriously.”

Ru explained: “I couldn’t believe that my parents and people could be so cruel and so heartless. For a sweet, sensitive soul, there are stages of the evolution… once you uncover life’s cruel hoax, you become angry and you become mad as hell and then you become bitter. And then you become very cynical.

The 56-year-old singer and presenter continued: “But the next level beyond that—if you can go beyond that—is laughter and irreverence… you can laugh, you can dance, you can seek out the places where you can blossom and expand, because you won’t get tied down to what other people have to say about what you’re doing.”

Despite suffering rejection at the hands of his own relatives, Ru admits it gave him the freedom to pursue his own dreams and find his own family in the LGBT community.

“Most people are still tied to their family, you know?… They won’t leave their hometown because ‘Oh my god, my family’s here!’ It’s like fuuuck your family! [laughs] They aren’t your family! Go and find your family!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race returns to US screens next Friday (24 March) after moving from LGBT network Logo to VH1, and will kick off itts ninth season, with an eagerly-anticipated appearance from the one and only Lady Gaga.

More stories:

Disney’s most memorable coded gay characters

Grindr releases its own range of emojis