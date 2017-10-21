After months of anticipation and rumours, RuPaul has finally revealed the queens competing in RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season 3.

The queens fighting for the top spot were revealed by RuPaul during a special episode on VH1 last night (October 20) which featured new interviews with the contestants.

The queens revealed how their lives have changed since first appearing on the show and, if that wasn’t enough, the episode featured an exclusive interview with Chaka Khan.

Ahead of announcing the contestants, RuPaul said: “For ‘All Stars‘ season three, the expectations are high, and these mighty queens do not disappoint. These girls are talented, hungry, and ready to do whatever it takes.”

The queens competing in the new season are:

Morgan McMichaels (Season 2)

Shangela (Seasons 2 and 3)

Milk (Season 6)

BenDelaCreme (Season 6)

Kennedy Davenport (Season 7)

Trixie Mattel (Season 7)

Chi Chi Devayne (Season 8)

Thorgy Thor (Season 8)

Aja (Season 9)

However, RuPaul has only revealed nine of the 10 queens participating in the new season and the identity of the 10th will remain a mystery, for now.

Season 3 of Drag Race: All Stars will premiere in January 2018.

