Drag Race host RuPaul has hit out at people who refuse to back transgender rights.

According to Gay Star News, RuPaul responded to questions about the Supreme Court’s decision to not hear trans student Gavin Grimm’s case to use the men’s bathroom in schools.

RuPaul told the TMZ reporter, “We are moving forward into a place where the human race is expanding. The people who are against this kind of thing, they’re stuck in the 20th century.”

“You know God bless them, but we’re moving (forward). If they want to go backwards, fine. But just know that they’re obsolete and they know it. And this is their last-ditch effort. We as human people on this planet are moving forward.”

RuPaul adds, “Our best defence is our brightness, our love, our ability to have a spirit and dance. That’s what we are teaching kids to do.”

The Grimm case was due to be heard on March 28, but has been sent back to an appeals court.

Grimm is suing the Gloucester County School Board after they ordered him to use a toilet that corresponded with his “biological gender.”

The latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race will air later this month on new channel VH1 and will feature a guest appearance from Lady Gaga herself.

More stories:

Joan Collins reveals her all-time favourite ‘Dynasty’ catfights

Single & Fabulous? | ‘Can we really be monogamous and live happily ever after?’