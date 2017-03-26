RuPaul has hit out at female bacherlorette parties to visit gay clubs for their party.

According to Gay Star News, the Drag Race host warned women to “check yourself before you wreck yourself.”

Appearing on the Dinner Party Download radio show, RuPaul then said that “People who live in the mainstream and the status quo thing that everyone else is there to serve them. This is an important thing.”

RuPaul, who recently celebrated his secret marriage, explained that he always knew he could do drag well, but claims people often tried to exploit that.

He said: “OK, so I’m a brown-skinned gay man, I do drag. Early on, I learned that I could do it well and make money.”

“So people automatically ask me about beauty tips and I get kids who write me and say, ‘I wish you could do my makeup for my prom?’ Or, ‘I wish you could do my makeup for my wedding?'”

He adds, “I’m like, ‘B*tch, I’m not a makeup artist. I’m an entertainer. OK?'”

“They think, ‘Oh, you must be here to make me look good. That’s what gay guys are, right? You’re an accessory for my straight life.’ Just because your limited view is that everyone’s there to serve you and that you’re the only person in the world. It doesn’t work that way.”

