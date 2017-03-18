RuPaul was targeted with homophobic attacks after revealing his marriage to partner Georges LeBar.

RuPaul revealed that he and Georges LeBar, who have been together for 23 years, secretly married in January.

However, following the news, RuPaul was subjected to abusive messages on social media.

One user wrote: “Donald Trump will end this liberal gay agenda BS.”

Another said, “Whoever gives a f*ck about him or her or whatever the f*ck it is should kill themselves.”

A third users comment read: “Freaks, this sh*t should not be glorified.”

The television host has so far ignored the abuse but responded to the positive reaction of his marriage by taking to Twitter and writing:

“Thank you all for the love & kindness. ‘I cry not for myself, but for those who never felt the joy we felt’ ~ The Supremes ‘I Hear A Symphony.'”

Thank you all for the love & kindness. “I cry not for myself, but for those who never felt the joy we felt”~The Supremes “I Hear A Symphony” pic.twitter.com/f51Co7wpUP — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 16, 2017

RuPaul’s husband is a Wyoming rancher has managed to stay out of the public eye for several years.

Speaking to Hollywood Today, RuPaul explained, “He’s a great guy, he doesn’t care about showbiz at all. He couldn’t care less.”

“Most of the time he’s on the ranch in Wyoming. He has a 6,000 acre ranch, but when we have a chance to do anything, we want to go somewhere fabulous like Maui or New York.”

He also states that when he visits the ranch, he dresses up “in the most gorgeous Western outfits” but adds that “nobody cares!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race returns later this month and it’s got a sickening line up of guest judges including Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow.

