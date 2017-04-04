RuPaul has got herself a new acting gig, starring alongside Britt Robertson in the Netflix show Girlboss.

The comedy series stars Britt as twenty-something rebel (and bit of a mess) Sophia, who makes a business out of selling vintage clothing online. She quickly finds a niche for herself in the fashion industry, becoming an unlikely CEO.

Girlboss is based on the bestselling book by Sophia Amoruso, who went from being broke and unemployed to creating a brand that is now worth over $100 million.

Ru stars as Sophia’s neighbour, who doesn’t seem to put up with any of her nonsense. After catching her in a compromising position outside her apartment, Ru offers some friendly advice: “Unless you want the HPV, you better close them legs girl. The sh*t is everywhere.” We can always rely on Mama Ru to tell it like it is.

In another scene an elderly woman on a park bench tells Sophia “Your generation is so f**ked up.” From the look of this trailer, the old lady isn’t wrong …

The show also stars Johnny Simmons and Dean Norris, and is created by Kay Cannon, writer of the Pitch Perfect movies.

Girlboss is coming to Netflix on 21 April – so cancel your plans for that weekend. Check out the full trailer below:

