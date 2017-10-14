RuPaul wants to make an All Stars season of RuPaul’s Drag Race featuring winners of past seasons.

The drag star discussed the idea during his podcast What’s The Tee? with Michelle Visage and RuPaul Drag Race season five winner Jinkx Monsoon.

In the podcast, Michelle eventually proposed the idea of a season of All Stars with just the winners.

Speaking about the idea, Michelle said: “It’s for the blood, bitch… This is a fucking cage match to the death.”

Jinkx quickly stepped into the conversation, claiming she couldn’t take part in the show again:

“I couldn’t put myself through the competition aspect again. Then the first episode of All Stars 2, I was like, ‘Get me back in there!’ Oh my god, they look like they’re having so much fun! Oh, I can’t wait to get back in there!”

However, it seems Jinkx later changes her mind as she says: “But I have this feeling that even though I’m close with all the other winners, we get along great, the reunions come around, we all kiki together, or we all just sit around loving ourselves because (laughing) we’re the winners…

“I know we would go into that room, and everything would drop. Like me and Sharon, best friends, I know we would walk into that room and immediately start going for each other.”

Michelle continued: “And then you’ve got Bob and Bianca, who are long-time friends, who are both comedy people. And then you have Tyra and BeBe… you can’t be counting any of these motherfuckers out.”

It seems their proposal worked on RuPaul who said: “It’s true, and I think you guys have sold me I think that’s what we have to do.”

Now we can’t wait to see this!

