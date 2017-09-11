RuPaul has won the Emmy for Outstanding Host of a Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program for a second consecutive year.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race host saw his charsima, uniqueness, nerve and talent recognised once after taking home the award he first won in 2016 at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 9).

Drag Race was nominated for a total of seven Emmys, and also picked up awards for Outstanding Costumes and Picture Editing. The drag queen reality competiton is also also up for Best Reality Competition Series at the Primetime Emmys, which takes place this Sunday in Los Angeles (September 17).

In a recorded acceptance speech, Ru thanked the show’s cast and crew, as well as the team at VH1, where drag Race began airing for its recent ninth season having previously aired on Logo

“Thank you Television Academy, so much, you make this queen so proud,” the 56-year-old drag legend said.

Accepting Drag Race’s awards, the show’s lead editor Jamie Martin said: “The message of our show which is positivity and acceptance and we’re so honored to bring that message to a world that needs it more than ever.”

We couldn’t agree more. Keep on slaying, Ru.

The Creative Arts Emmys air next Saturday, September 16, on FXX in the US. Stephen Colbert will host the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17, airing live on CBS in the US.

