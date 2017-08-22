Rejoice, RuPaul’s Drag Race fans! Our beloved All Stars is coming back.

Yesterday (August 21), VH1 confirmed that a third edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars is on the way. The series, which pits returning Drag Race queens against one another for a spot in the drag Hall of Fame, will air on VH1 for the first time, after the main show moved from Logo for season 9 earlier this year.

“The world is calling out to see more of these beautiful queens and I am going to give them every bit of it they can handle,” RuPaul told Variety. “‘All Stars’ represent the best of the breasts, legs, and thighs. They are giving everything and you’re not going to want to miss it!”

Executive Producer Tom Campbell said that the larger audience on VH1 will be beneficial for some of the returning queens, who will gain increased exposure from their appearance on the show. “I think there’s going to be queens that the audience who’s just discovering ‘Drag Race’ may not know, as well, or may be discovering for the first time,” he said. “It’s going to be exciting to see queens get a second bite of the apple and get some exposure that maybe they did not get the first time around.”

All Stars 3 is coming in early 2018, with the previously announced tenth season of the main show to follow in the Spring.

All Stars 2 was a big hit with fans, who loved the change in format from the poorly received initial incarnation and the selection of contestants, which included Alaska, PhiPhi O’Hara, and Alyssa Edwards. Rumours have been swirling for months about who is going to be in All Stars 3, with a supposed cast list leaking online last month.

The network also announced that Untucked, the Drag Race companion show which features the backstage gossip from behind the scenes of the main stage, will return to television. Untucked used to be shown on TV after Drag Race, but during season 7 the show moved online.

Executive producer Bailey Fenton is happy that Untucked is will be back where it belongs.“This is the show, watching the queens. It combines our love of drag with our love of documentary, and we just let it happen. As it plays, it’s very real, and that’s the joy of it.”

Both All Stars and Drag Race return to VH1 in the US next year. The main show airs on Netflix in the UK.

