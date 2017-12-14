Hold onto your wigs, because RuPaul’s Drag All Stars 3 is nearly here, baby!

Yep, after months of anticipation, Mama Ru has unleashed a glittering new trailer on the world which sees some of the show’s biggest personalities prepare to ride back into battle in the workroom.

It comes as VH1 bosses confirm that the show will return to screens with a special 90-minute premiere episode on Thursday, January 25 at 8pm on VH1.

“The rumors are 100 percent true, baby,” Ru says in a statement.

“[Our] debut delivers my most legendary queens, and they’re fired up and ready to take over the mother-tucking world. #RealNews #FakeEyelashes.”

In case you need reminding, the queens competing for a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame this season are: Morgan McMichaels (Season 2), Shangela (Seasons 2 and 3), Milk (Season 6), BenDelaCreme (Season 6), Kennedy Davenport (Season 7), Trixie Mattel (Season 7), Chi Chi Devayne (Season 8), Thorgy Thor (Season 8) and Aja (Season 9)

Brace yourself and check out the glittering new trailer below:

