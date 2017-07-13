RuPaul’s Drag Race is finally getting the recognition it deserves, with everyone’s favourite reality show picking up an astonishing eight Emmy nominations today (July 13).

Ru snatched the Emmy for Outstanding Host last year, and he has scored another nomination this year. This is the first time that the series itself has been nominated in the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program. Drag Race will go up against The Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior, Project Runway, Top Chef and The Voice at the ceremony in September.

Companion series Untucked, was also nominated alongside the main show.

Feud: Bette and Joan is nominated for Best Limited Series. Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon both scooping nods for their portrayals of Joan Crawford and Bette Davis in the Ryan Murphy production. The competition in the category is stiff however, with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman picking up nominations for their roles in Big Little Lies.

Judy Davis and Jackie Hoffman, who played Hedda Hopper and Mamacita on Feud: Bette and Joan, were nominated alongside Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley from Big Little Lies in the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie category.

Jeffrey Tambor, Kathryn Hahn, and Judith Light are all nominated for their roles on Transparent.

Elsewhere, the nominees for Best Drama Series are Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, House of Cards, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld. On the comedy front, Atlanta, Black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Veep were all shown some love.

See all the nominations here

More stories:

Chadwick Boseman stuns in ‘Black Panther’ preview pictures

Will Young opens up about deleting Grindr: ‘It can be unhealthy’

