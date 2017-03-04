After months of waiting, the trailer for the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race has dropped, along with some other news too.

The new season promises to be as good as ever and, with Lady Gaga guest judging on the first episode, we think it will be.

We’ll be seeing new queens and even more fierce costumes than ever before.

After eight long years of airing on Logo TV, the show will not be moving to VH1 with the new season.

According to Adweek, Pamela Post, the svp of original programming and development, airing the show on the new network will “allow more fans to experience the energy, heat and talent these fierce Queens bring to the stage every week.”

Despite the move, Logo will continued airing encore episodes and special extras.

RuPaul won his first Emmy in September for Outstanding Host and the latest season of Drag Race All-Stars broke Logo’s previous ratings records.

The new season will land on March 24 and, in the meantime, you can watch the trailer below:

