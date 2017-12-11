RuPaul’s Drag Race and America’s Next Top Model will crossover next year for the first time ever.

Tyra Banks has returned to host the 24th cycle of America’s Next Top Model, taking over from this year’s host Rita Ora.

A new challenge in the upcoming season will see show contestants get paired with Drag Race stars Katya, Valentina and Manila Luzon for a special photoshoot.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about working with the queens, Banks said: “They’re so friggin’ gorgeous and can pose their asses off.”

“That’s a difficult model to be in a shot with… Not all of my models prevailed. Valentina killed it. I’m sitting there editing film and I’m like, can I get a shot of my girls looking at least half as good as Valentina?”

She continued: “Something popped into my head: princesses and queens! I told my team, ‘Okay, give me a photoshoot with that theme, but with our girls and the drag queens!'”

In addition, Banks has also brought back members of the America’s Next Top Model cast for the new season. Previous judges Nigel Barker, Drew Elliott, Ashley Graham and third cycle winner Eva Marcille will return.

The new season will also see a number of new changes, including no age limit for contestants.

America’s Next Top Model will return January 2018.

