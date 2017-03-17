With one week to go until season 9 of RuPaul‘s Drag Race is unleashed on the world, the stellar list of stars who’ll be giving their take on this year’s queens has been revealed.

It’s already been confirmed that Lady Gaga will be making a major appearance in the first episode of the new season, but Mother Monster isn’t the only guest judge we’re excited to see on the panel this year.

Sitting next to Michelle Visage and the recently-married Ru will be *takes deep breath*: Lisa Kudrow, Cheyenne Jackson, Meghan Trainor, Kesha, The B-52s, Naya Rivera, Andie MacDowell, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Denis O’Hare, Noah Galvin, Todrick Hall, Tamar Braxton, Lisa Robertson, Joan Smalls, Candis Cayne, Fortune Feimster, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

We can’t wait to see Phoebe Buffay take on the work room, Todrick Hall reclaim his chair after his recent All Stars appearance, Glee‘s queen bitch slay the contestants and Meghan Trainor tell them ‘No’.

Meanwhile, if you’re yet to familiarise yourself with season 9’s queens, you can do so here.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 hits US screens next Friday 24 March on VH1.

