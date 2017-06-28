It’s official, RuPaul’s Drag Race is now a crossover hit.

Friday’s episode, which saw Sasha Velour snatch the crown after a pair of sensational lip syncs, was the series’ most-watched season finale ever. 859,000 people saw Sasha triumph over Peppermint. in the first finale to air on VH1 since the show moved channels earlier this year,

Compared to last year’s finale, which saw Bob the Drag Queen crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar, Sasha’s crowning was up over 200% among adults 19-49. The episode was the second most-watched of the season, behind the mega-hyped season opener with special guest judge Lady Gaga. On average, season 9 was up 122% from season 8.

The finale was also incredibly popular in social media. It was the most popular show across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on Friday.

Drag Race’s momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing any time soon, so roll on season ten.

Rupaul’s Drag Race will return to VH1 next summer.

Scarlett Moffat has hits back at critics who slammed her for buying her little sister RuPaul’s Drag Race-themed gifts for her birthday.

The TV presenter and former Gogglebox star helped little sister Ava celebrate her 11th birthday this weekend by buying her a fabulous collection of merchandise from the drag queen reality competition, later posting a snap of her younger sibling surrounded by her gifts, which included a life-size cardboard cutout of Ru himself.

“When you surprise your little sister on her 11th birthday with everything drag queen related including a life size @rupaulofficial,” Moffatt captioned the image.

When you surprise your little sister on her 11th birthday with everything drag queen related 😂 including a life size @rupaulofficial !! #birthday #love #sister A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Hitting back at her critics in the comments, Scarlett wrote: “me and my parents watch an ep and fast forward any parts that aren’t child friendly!

“Why is this odd? I tell my little sister to be a fruit loop in a bowl full of cheerios! Why be like everyone else when you have family that support you and love you for you no matter what you like or dislike.

She added: “Have you ever been to a pantomime? I’m sorry but I really don’t understand why you have such a problem.”

More stories:

Ashish’s gender neutral collection for River Island

Drag queen gets engaged at Seattle Pride … while dressed as The Babadook