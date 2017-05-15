One of the members of RuPaul’s Pit Crew has posed completely naked.

Jared North, a model who’s been appearing on the latest series of the show, hasn’t been at all shy about showing off his package in previous photoshoots.

We’ve compiled some of the best from his modelling career so far, which you can check out below.

But be warned – prepare yourselves:



Send HELP.

We’re having minor palpitations.

More stories:

Gay sex is now banned in fewer countries, but anti-gay violence is still common

Is Avril Lavigne dead? New conspiracy theory claims she’s been replaced by a lookalike