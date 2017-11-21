You’re perfect, you’re beautiful, you’re… in a heap on the floor.

Or so was the case for RuPaul’s Drag Race star Aja after the eminently quotable season nine queen took quite the tumble during a recent performance.

The New York-born drag performer, real name Jay Rivera, left fans shocked as she toppled backwards off-stage mid-routine/

Despite audible gasps from the audience, its seems no lasting harm was done to poor Aja, who’s set to compete for the Drag Race crown once again on the upcoming All Stars 3 season on VH1.

Check out Aja getting to grips with gravity below:

