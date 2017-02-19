RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Nicole Paige Brooks (Brian Christopher Pryor), has been arrested on drug possession charges.

Police stopped Brooks, who appeared on Drag Race‘s second season, and gay club promoter William Corbett Harkins while they were driving with a malfunctioning tag light.

In the early hours of December 12, Atlanta police pulled over the pair on Barrett Parkway and discovered the pair were in possession of marijuana.

According to Project Q Us, the officer asked the pair to step out of the car. Harkins refused to allow the officer to search him, while Brooks pulled an envelope of marijuana out from her jacket.

According to officer J.A. Foster’s report, he conducted a search of the car due to the “overwhelming odour of marijuana inside the vehicle.”

Inside the car, Foster found 51 small plastic bags containing cocaine, Xanax, Oxycodone, amphetamines, hydrocodone, an unidentified black capsule and over $500 wrapped in a rubbed band.

Harkins was questioned about the money, but claimed he was only a club promoter.

“Due to the presence of drugs and the manner in which they were stored and transported, I determined the money was related,” the report states.

“All money determined to be in control of Harkins was seized,” Foster wrote in the incident report

Harkins was later released from jail on a £30,000 bond and faces five felony charges including drug trafficking, possession, and three charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Brooks was released on a £4,000 bond and faces a felony charge of cocaine possession and two misdemeanors – possession of marijuana and a tag light violation.

A hearing is scheduled for March 27.

