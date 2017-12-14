A Lyft driver has been fired after kicking a RuPaul’s Drag Race star and his boyfriend out of a car because they kissed.

Aja, real name Jay Rivera, and his boyfriend, who goes by the name Lizard Lemon, were allegedly forced out of the car at 1am on Tuesday (December 12) in New York City, NewNowNext reports.

Shortly after they were removed from the car, Aja’s boyfriend tweeted about the incident.

He wrote: “Me and Aja were told to get out Lyft for being gay. Not kidding.”

“The driver asked us to leave after kissing. In New York City. Really really disappointing.”

Me and @ajaqueen were told to get out a @lyft for being gay. Not kidding. The driver asked us to leave after kissing. In New York City. Really really disappointing. — Lizard Lemon (@ajaboyfriend) December 12, 2017

Aja, who’s set to compete for the Drag Race crown once again on the upcoming All Stars 3 season on VH1, didn’t tweet about the incident but retweeted her boyfriend’s tweet.

The couple were forced to walk home to their apartment in Queens and, shortly after making the tweet, Lyft responded and told them to report the incident to Lyft’s Critical Response Line.

A Lyft spokesperson said: “We have zero tolerance for any type of discrimination on our platform, and are committed to maintaining an inclusive and welcoming community.”

“What is being described here is against our terms of service and our values as a company. As soon as this incident was brought to our attention, we reached out to the passengers to offer our support.”

They added: “The driver has been deactivated from the Lyft platform.”

More stories:

Cameron Dallas shocks fans with body transformation

Call Me By Your Name leads Golden Globe nominations