RuPaul’s Drag Race star Violet Chachki has claimed she was ejected form a Paris gay club after staff deemed her too feminine.

The US drag queen, real name Jason Dardo, was in the French capital for Fashion Week when attended a party at Le Dépôt, which operates as both a nightclub and a sex club.

Dardo, who was wearing a t-shirt, make-up and leather beret at the time of the alleged incident, claims he was forcibly removed from the venue after trying to access the sex club zones, which carry a strict ‘men-only’ policy.

The 25-year-old, who was crowned winner of Drag Race season 7 in 2015, told Hornet: It was a fashion week party. At a club that has dark rooms downstairs for sex. I was there seeing 3 friends that were performing/dj.

“I wasn’t in drag but I had makeup on. I met someone there who also had makeup on but was obviously male bodied but very feminine.

“We tried to go downstairs to the sexy part when like 4 guys picked us up and dragged us out of the club.”

Dardo tweeted after the alleged incident: “I was just physically dragged out of le depot in Paris for not being masc presenting enough.

“I’m shocked and disgusted. Fuck the French.”

I was just physically dragged out of le depot in Paris for not being masc presenting enough. I’m in shock and disgusted. 🖕🏻fuck the French — Violet Chachki (@VioletChachki) October 1, 2017

He later added: “Obviously I love the French and I love paris. There’s good and bad people everywhere. I was upset- and rightfully so. What a drama. Over it”

Obviously I love the French and I love paris. There’s good and bad people everywhere. I was upset- and rightfully so. What a drama. Over it — Violet Chachki (@VioletChachki) October 2, 2017

Meanwhile, French drag queen Mirage leapt to Violet Chacki’s defence, saying: “Throwing Violet Chachki out, one the most know queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race, BECAUSE SHE LOOKED TOO FEM, and while there was an inclusive fashion show inside, is totally UNTHINKABLE and OUTRAGEOUS for a so-called gay club.

“No Parisian queen will come again to your place. Your Masc4Macs culture and you are OVER.”

