We’ve got some good news for RuPaul’s Drag Race fans – you’ll no longer have to avoid spoilers on social media.

The ever-popular reality show has never aired in the same week in the UK as in the US, but Netflix have stepped and changed all that.

The streaming service has announced that it will show the latest episode of the show just ONE day after America gets to see it.

That’s great news, considering the show premieres tonight (March 24) in the US, with guest judge Lady Gaga.

So you’ve got less than 24 hours before you’ll be able to watch a high-quality stream of arguably the best show on television. This all feels like a dream.

If you’re still not excited enough to tune in, you will be after seeing the line-up of guest judges Ru has in store for us.

Sitting next to Michelle Visage and the recently-married Ru will be *takes deep breath*: Lisa Kudrow, Cheyenne Jackson, Meghan Trainor, Kesha, The B-52s, Naya Rivera, Andie MacDowell, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Denis O’Hare, Noah Galvin, Attitude cover star Todrick Hall, Tamar Braxton, Lisa Robertson, Joan Smalls, Candis Cayne, Fortune Feimster, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

So set time aside for some Netflix and chill tomorrow, because Drag Race is BACK.

