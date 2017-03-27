RuPaul’s Drag Race returned over the weekend with a bang thanks to Lady Gaga.

But instead of ending with a classic lip-sync from two of the queens, Ru decided to throw in a huge twist to get the season going.

It was revealed that a queen from one of the show’s earlier seasons would be returning – but fans have to wait till next week to find out who.

As the episode came to an end, a 14th queen appeared from behind the camera and began walking toward the stage. A close-up of a pair of glitter boots didn’t reveal much, but it hasn’t stopped fans speculating about who is marking a comeback.

Check out the best rumours below:

Shangela

It’s probably not going to happen, but imagine if Shangela came back YET again. The social media meltdowns alone would be iconic.

Serena ChaCha

Arguably the most likely candidate, because Serena was notably absent from social media while filming of season nine took place last year.

But would people actually care if she was back?

Cynthia Lee Fontaine

Eliminated in an early acting challenge, Cynthia never got to fulfil her potential. She went on to win Miss Congeniality, and has remained a firm fan favourite.

RuPaul’s Drag Race continues in the US this Friday on VH1, and airs in the UK on Netflix a day later.

