Russell T Davies’ landmark gay TV series Cucumber could soon be heading across the Atlantic, if recent reports are to be believed.

ABC Studios has just commissioned Adult Behavior, a US remake of the 2015 series about LGBT+ life in Manchester.

Shonda Rhimes’ production company Shondaland will produce the show, following the success of megahit shows like Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, and Scandal. Allan Heinberg, who wrote the big screen adaptation of Wonder Woman and has written for several high-profile TV shows, is also part of the project.

The Hollywood Reporter describes Adult Behavior as a “sexy multi-generational comedic drama” that is “inspired” by Davies’ series, rather than a direct remake.

Following the lives of middle-aged Manchester-dweller Henry (Vincent Franklin), his partner Lance Sullivan (Cyril Nri) and troublesome young heartbreaker Freddie (Freddie Fox), Cucumber arrived to a great deal of anticipation back in early 2015, but quickly plummeted in the ratings.

In a recent appearance on the Attitude Heroes podcast, Davies gave his take on the show’s loss of viewers, arguing that viewers felt uncomfortable with how true to life the series was.”There’s nothing more uncomfortable than watching television with your boyfriend and a couple on the screen start talking about their sex lives.

“You suddenly think, ‘Oh, turn over.’ And I think I did that on a massive scale with Cucumber.“

Davies is the creator of the seminal LGBT+ series Queer as Folk. Charlie Hunnam, who played Nathan on Folk, recently said that he would like to see the show return at some point. “I’d be game for a reunion. It’s a long time ago, I’m an old b****** now — that was 20 years ago,” he said.

Listen to Russell’s interview on the Attitude Heroes podcast below:

